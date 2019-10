Idol-turned-soloist Lee Woo (formerly Mad Town's Lee Geon) is returning with a fall ballad track, titled "Farewell Act" (literal translation).

The MV teaser for Lee Woo's "Farewell Act" begins on a sappy, romantic note, but soon whirls into a scene of heartbreak as Lee Woo's emotional voice comes in with, "I loved you so much and to me you were my everything..."



Lee Woo's comeback single "Farewell Act" as well as its full MV will be out this October 6 at 6 PM KST.