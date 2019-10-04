New Olive TV cooking variety 'Idol Social Dining' releases stills from first recording with SF9's Inseong, Jung Se Woon, & more

Olive TV is returning with another variety program centered around the modern concept of "social dining", in 'Idol Social Dining'!

Premiering this October 17 at 10:40 PM KST, 'Idol Social Dining' will invite idol stars to a shared kitchen and dining space for them to cook, dine together, and share stories with one another. Reportedly during the first recording for 'Idol Social Dining', veteran singer/MC Lee Suk Hoon intimidated(?) his idol guests by acting not just like the host of the show, but the owner of the entire house!

The first episode of 'Idol Social Dining' will have idols who are known 'vocalists', including SF9's Inseong, Jung Se Woon, Kim Kook Heon, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong. Check out first still cuts from this unique group's social dining experience, below! Make sure to tune in to the full premiere of 'Idol Social Dining' this October 17 also.