Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals 'golden' solo debut teaser image for 'SOL'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed his latest teaser image for 'SOL'.

In his 'golden' solo debut teaser image, Lee Jin Hyuk wears a black suit as he sits in a chair, turning his head away from the sun following his previous teaser image's concept. As previously reported, Lee Jin Hyuk has been gaining notice after appearing on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101' though he did not make the final project group X1.

'SOL' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST.

thealigirl81,899 pts 1 day ago
such a prince
1 day ago

such a prince

kxk357 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

ahh I can’t wait!!

