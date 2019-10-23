UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk reveals 'golden' solo debut teaser image for 'SOL'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed his latest teaser image for 'SOL'.
In his 'golden' solo debut teaser image, Lee Jin Hyuk wears a black suit as he sits in a chair, turning his head away from the sun following his previous teaser image's concept. As previously reported, Lee Jin Hyuk has been gaining notice after appearing on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101' though he did not make the final project group X1.
'SOL' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST.
