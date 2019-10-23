71

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

WayV get up close in 'Take Over The Moon' teaser images

WayV have revealed their individual teaser images for their 2nd mini album 'Take Over The Moon'.

In their latest set of teasers, the NCT subunit members get up close and personal with the camera. Fans can expect more 'Chapter 2' teaser images until October 26 and the sub-title track "Moonwalk" music video on the 29th. 

Stay tuned for updates on WayV's 'Take Over the Moon'!

Dumbuya_Isatou396 2 days ago
2 days ago

Lucas you are so freaking handsome..all of u are so looking good

jeonginsnose69 1 day ago
1 day ago

Why is Hendery like. The most handsome boy in the world

