UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk blocks the sun in 'SOL' solo debut teaser image

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has revealed a new teaser image for his upcoming solo debut album 'S.O.L'.

In the teaser, the UP10TION member stands in the middle of greenery as he looks up and blocks the sun from view. This is a different contrast to the previous teaser of him gazing into the mirror.

As previously reported, Lee Jin Hyuk has been gaining notice after appearing on Mnet's survival program 'Produce X 101' though he did not make the final project group X1

'SOL' is set for release on November 4 at 6 PM KST.

turtle125461 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

I find the title of this article amusingly hilarious. Fighting Jinhyuk!💙💙 get that stage you deserve

thealigirl81,875 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

baby sun makes a light of his own

