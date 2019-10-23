4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

TMI News reports about Lee Hyori's career + started out as an S.E.S trainee

AKP STAFF

Lee Hyori is well known for her time as a member of top idol group Fin.K.L but it seems like she started out as a trainee for S.E.S!

The October 23rd broadcast of Mnet's 'TMI News' reported that Lee Hyori was cast into SM Entertainment for her beautiful looks and was an original trainee in plans to debut for S.E.S. However, she soon left SM and started preparing to debut in a hip hop group with Yoon Mirae

Afterwards, she caught the eye of the head of DSP Entertainment who then debuted her as a part of the legendary group Fin.K.L.

Check out the segment from 'TMI News' below.

Nicole3359734 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Queen Hyori. Without her and the other Fin.K.L. and SES members kpop wouldn’t be what it is today.

