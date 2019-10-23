TMI News reports about Lee Hyori's career + started out as an S.E.S trainee

Lee Hyori is well known for her time as a member of top idol group Fin.K.L but it seems like she started out as a trainee for S.E.S!

The October 23rd broadcast of Mnet's 'TMI News' reported that Lee Hyori was cast into SM Entertainment for her beautiful looks and was an original trainee in plans to debut for S.E.S. However, she soon left SM and started preparing to debut in a hip hop group with Yoon Mirae.

Afterwards, she caught the eye of the head of DSP Entertainment who then debuted her as a part of the legendary group Fin.K.L.

Check out the segment from 'TMI News' below.