NEWSEN

Netizens are loving HyunA's new makeup look.

The popular star was seen at Incheon Airport on the way to Jejudo for a beauty event. Netizens took note of her beautiful floral dress and boots, as well as her light makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty.

Comments include:

"She's so pretty when she uses light makeup."

"Simple styling and light makeup is the best."

"I love it when she wears clothes like this."

Which look do you like the best on HyunA?