Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

The Boyz announce member Hwall's departure from the group due to health issues

AKP STAFF

On October 23, The Boyz member Hwall revealed a handwritten letter dedicated to fans, shared via the group's official fan cafe.

In his handwritten letter, Hwall delivered unfortunate news of his official departure from the group. He wrote, "I want to tell you all that after spending a very long time debating and thinking, I've come to the decision to end my promotions as a member of The Boyz. It was a heavy burden for me to perform on stage in less than perfect conditions, due to various health issues. I thought over this decision for a very long time with my family, members, and my company, and finally expressed my wishes to stop promoting with the team."


Hwall added, "To my The Boyz members, who cheered me on and comforted me just like real brothers; I'm sorry for not staying with the team until the end, but I will continue to cheer you on by your side so I ask TheB to also love and cheer on The Boyz unchangingly. I promise to work hard and show everyone my growth as an individual not by the name of The Boyz's Hwall, but as Heo Hyun Joon."

The Boyz's label Cre.Ker Entertainment additionally stated, "As Hwall's management agency, we plan to support him as much as possible in his speediest recovery as well as his future promotions." 

As a result, The Boyz will be regrouping as an 11-member team as of today. While Hwall will be leaving The Boyz, it seems likely that he will remain under his label to promote in a different field. 

kira_rofls11 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

i wish him the best of luck outside of the group tbh

he was the member tht most drew me towards the group so i wish the whole group luck too

jiwookim18681 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I’m actually so saddd but If he’s doing what’s better for him then I will fill in support his decision #TheBoyzforever

