On October 22, P-Nation founder/singer Psy dropped a surprise spoiler clip of Dawn (formerly E'Dawn), gearing up for his solo debut!

Previously, P-Nation confirmed that Dawn would be making his solo debut this November, simultaneously with solo artist HyunA's comeback. Judging by Psy's spoiler clip shared via his personal Instagram, Dawn will be returning with an edgy, modern-style choreography accompanying his debut title track.

Stay tuned for updates!