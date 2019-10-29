Police to conclude vote rigging investigation surrounding 'Produce X 101' in the next few weeks

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Office will be concluding investigations surrounding Mnet's 'Produce X 101' in the next few weeks, according to reports.

Back on October 28, a representative from the Seoul Metropolitan Police provided a briefing regarding the ongoing vote rigging investigation, and shared, "We have completed four accounts of search and seizure procedures involving the cell phones of various staff members. The root of the issue from the start was whether or not there was vote rigging during the program, and this is the issue that the nation's producers want to know. Due to the fact that there was a lot of data to analyze, the investigation took a long time but we plan on concluding the process soon and providing an explanation of the results."

Then, according to a report on the ongoing police investigation via MBC's 'News Desk' on the same day, 'Produce X 101' may have rigged the votes of at least 3 members who ranked in the top 11. The report alleged that the police performed search and seizure procedures in three companies in relation to this investigation, with varied members of the top 11 being from each of the three companies.





Stay tuned for updates.