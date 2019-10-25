Song Il Kook becomes honorary ambassador for charity org 'ChildFund Korea'

Actor Song Il Kook has become an honorary ambassador for the charity organization 'ChildFund Korea'.



On October 25, his label C-JeS Entertainment shared photos of Song Il Kook at an event for 'ChildFund Korea' with his adorable triplets Daehan, Minguk, and Manse. The agency posted the photos below along with the message, "Song Il Kook, guardian angel of children, has become an honorary ambassador for ChildFund Korea! It's an honor to be part of such meaningful work. We'll continue to work hard to help create a happy world for children."



At the event on the 24th, Song Il Kook received an honorary plaque as the official endorsement model for the global charity organization.



In related news, Song Il Kook and his adorable family made a name for themselves after their appearance on KBS's 'Superman is Back'.