Zico shares photo of Block B get-together

Zico shared a photo of Block B's recent get-together!

On October 24, Zico shared the photo below on Instagram with the message, "Healthily." In the picture, Zico, Park KyungJaehyoTaeil, and P.O can be seen grabbing a meal and drinks together.

Fans were especially excited to see the Block B members together again. Jaehyo and Taeil are currently serving their mandatory military service.

In other news, Zico left Block B's agency Seven Seasons last year to set up his own label KOZ Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates on Block B! 

건강하게☺

