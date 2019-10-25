IZ*ONE's Kim Chae Won revealed to be theater actress Lee Ran Hee's daughter

IZ*ONE's Kim Chae Won has been revealed to be the daughter of theater actress Lee Ran Hee.



On October 25, media outlets revealed Kim Chae Won and Lee Ran Hee were daughter and mother much to the surprise of fans. An insider stated, "It's true that Lee Ran Hee is Kim Chae Won's mom. After Kim Chae Won debuted with IZ*ONE, she's been focusing on supporting her daughter rather than acting. That's how much she materially and morally supports her girl group promotions."



Lee Ran Hee is known for her roles in plays like 'Fall into Me', '20th Century Writer', and 'Kansai Fist'.



In other news, IZ*ONE are expected to make a comeback in November.