SF9's Rowoon opens up his own Instagram!

SF9's Rowoon has opened up his very own, personal Instagram!

This comes just a day after the premiere of his first ever male lead role drama, MBC's 'Extra-ordinary You' which aired back on October 2 at 8:55 PM KST. For his first and only post, Rowoon shared a simple greeting photo, posing with a bloom of flowers. 

Meanwhile, in his newest drama 'Extra-ordinary You', Rowoon plays the role of Haru, a character living inside a comic story as an extra, nameless character called #13. 'Extra-ordinary You' tells the story of female lead Eun Dan Oh, who realizes one day that she isn't a real person, but a character in a comic. But rather than allowing her "writer" to control her life, she decides to live her life her own way, defying her original fate. 

Make sure to follow Rowoon's Instagram below for updates from the set of 'Extra-ordinary You', plus more!

Open!

i want to see his drama

sweet rowoonie <3333

