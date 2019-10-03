MONSTA X drop a teaser photo for a surprise new single this week!

MONSTA X have just dropped a teaser photo for another surprise single, coming out this week!

According to MONSTA X's official SNS, their new single "Someone's Someone" will be out this Friday, following the group's hit U.S. single "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the MONSTA X boys are also gearing up for their first domestic comeback in 8 months, with their new mini album 'Follow: Find You' set for release this October 28. Be ready for a month full of MONSTA X, Monbebes!