0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 5 minutes ago

MONSTA X drop a teaser photo for a surprise new single this week!

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have just dropped a teaser photo for another surprise single, coming out this week!

According to MONSTA X's official SNS, their new single "Someone's Someone" will be out this Friday, following the group's hit U.S. single "Who Do U Love?" feat. French Montana earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, the MONSTA X boys are also gearing up for their first domestic comeback in 8 months, with their new mini album 'Follow: Find You' set for release this October 28. Be ready for a month full of MONSTA X, Monbebes!

  1. MONSTA X
0 211 Share Be the first to vote
TWICE, Tzuyu
Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs
8 hours ago   13   39,128
Na-Eun, Lisa, Sungjae, RM (Rap Monster), Dowoon, Kai, Soojin, Yugyeom, Hyungwon, Wendy
Times idols shared their TMI with fans
8 hours ago   4   10,294

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND