Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Police uncover notepad filled with Sulli's handwritten feelings; rule out suicide letter or diary possibility

The investigation continues for an explanation of Sulli's untimely death.

According to October 14 KST broadcast of JTBC's 'News Room,' police have uncovered a note pad containing Sulli's handwritten private thoughts and feelings during their inspection of her residence. They have confirmed it is not a suicide note nor a diary and have also stated they will not be revealing the contents of the note pad to the public.

No specific cause of death has yet to be confirmed; however, police have also reported that there are currently no signs of an intruder having broken into her residence.

Stay tuned for more news on this breaking story.

way0leto279 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

RIP sulli.. #stopcyberbullying

8

kat91,579 pts 55 minutes ago 1
55 minutes ago

I live part of the time in the US and part of the time in China and when I opened my Chinese cell phone a little while ago, the news headline on it said (in Chinese) "Korean female celebrity Sulli hung herself to death in her home, leaving behind a suicide note". Then I came and saw this article and realized there's nothing about her hanging herself and it wasn't a suicide note. Looks like the other article I saw threw in whatever details they wanted to sensationalize it further. I'm appalled.

