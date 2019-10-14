Police uncover notepad filled with Sulli's handwritten feelings; rule out suicide letter or diary possibility

The investigation continues for an explanation of Sulli's untimely death.



According to October 14 KST broadcast of JTBC's 'News Room,' police have uncovered a note pad containing Sulli's handwritten private thoughts and feelings during their inspection of her residence. They have confirmed it is not a suicide note nor a diary and have also stated they will not be revealing the contents of the note pad to the public.



No specific cause of death has yet to be confirmed; however, police have also reported that there are currently no signs of an intruder having broken into her residence.

Stay tuned for more news on this breaking story.

