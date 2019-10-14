SuperM, NCT Dream, Amber, Kim Yoo Jung, SF9, NU'EST, and more cancel immediate schedules out of respect for Sulli

Several celebrities are responding to the news of Sulli's death by cancelling their immediate schedules.



SuperM, who were filming for their 'SuperM: The Beginning' special, stopped recording and are readjusting the filming schedule. NCT Dream also had intentions to open ticketing for their concert that evening, but cancelled the ticketing and plan to postpone the event. As previously reported, Super Junior also cancelled their comeback V LIVE broadcast.



However, SM Entertainment artists are not the only ones who have chosen to adjust their schedules after hearing the news.



Amber, who debuted alongside Sulli through girl group f(x), announced through her personal Twitter account that she would be putting her activities on hold. She also thanked fans for their thoughts.





Actress Kim Yoo Jung has also cancelled her upcoming schedules, including her attendance at an event for a beauty brand that she is currently collaborating with.



Meanwhile, SF9, IZ, and NU'EST have also cancelled live broadcasts they had scheduled.