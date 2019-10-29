Korean airport rail line breaks its all-time record for passengers thanks to BTS concerts

It seems like BTS's final world concert tour stop has caused an influx of airport rail passengers in Korea.

The number of passengers on the AREX Airport Commuter Line reached an all-time high of 326,386 passengers in a single day on October 25. This is the highest number recorded in the 12 years since the AREX line opened in 2007. The previous record was back on May 31, 2019, when 313,224 passengers road the line on that day.

The supergroup recently finished the last stretch of their world tour in Korea at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, which is said to be a direct cause of the immediate increase of foreign passengers on the AREX line. On October 25, the Gimpo Airport Station line alone was used by 53,840 people, thanks to all the Japanese travelers.

Due to the high number of passengers, it has been reported that the AREX Airport Commuter Line is planning upgrades to accommodate more passengers in the future.



