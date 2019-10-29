29

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

G-Dragon addresses fans on social media after his discharge from the military

G-Dragon touched fans' hearts after addressing them for the first time at his discharge from the military.

The October 29 broadcast of 'One Night of TV Entertainment' revealed on the scenes footage and details of G-Dragon's discharge.

G-Dragon was seen addressing around 3,000 fans at his military discharge, stating "I finished my service well. Thank you for waiting for me. I returned safely. I want to go home quickly. I will work hard so I show only good sides of myself." He was also seen accepting a flower necklace from a child fan to the crowd's delight. 

He also made an Instagram post commemorating his finished service as well. These pictures included memories of his service and a selfie!

2018.2.27 - 2019.10.26🏴‍☠️

Congratulations to G-Dragon for finishing his service!




Jiyong is such a sweetheart 💛

Share

hopefully things will calm down now that he's back. honestly dislike yg, but i like their artists... probably won't buy from them sadly :/

Share

