Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER take home the #1 trophy on this week's 'The Show' with 'Run Away'!

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER were announced as the winners of this week's #1 trophy, on the October 29 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the 1st place nominees included N.Flying's "Good Bam", TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Run Away", and Song Haye's "New Love". In the end, TOMORROW x TOGETHER clenched the win, marking their first #1 trophy since their comeback.

In their winning speech, TOMORROW x TOGETHER thanked their fans MOA, as well as Bang Si Hyuk PD and their company staff. Check out TXT's energetic "Run Away" performance, below!

popularit333 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

AHHHHH MY BBYS WONNNNNN AOSHUFDAKJSNSDJCNADS YES RUN AWAY IS A BOP AND IT IS WELL DESERVED

1

ghostleeprincess85 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

congrats! so happy

