TOMORROW x TOGETHER take home the #1 trophy on this week's 'The Show' with 'Run Away'!

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER were announced as the winners of this week's #1 trophy, on the October 29 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the 1st place nominees included N.Flying's "Good Bam", TOMORROW x TOGETHER's "Run Away", and Song Haye's "New Love". In the end, TOMORROW x TOGETHER clenched the win, marking their first #1 trophy since their comeback.

In their winning speech, TOMORROW x TOGETHER thanked their fans MOA, as well as Bang Si Hyuk PD and their company staff. Check out TXT's energetic "Run Away" performance, below!

