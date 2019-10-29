17

Kim Chung Ha teases upcoming collaboration with Changmo

Kim Chung Ha teased her upcoming collaboration with producer and rapper Changmo.

On October 29, Kim Chung Ha re-shared the photo below on her official Instagram after Changmo made the post, and it looks like the two artists were in the studio together. They both attached the message, "UGRS x QUEEN = [Fire]."

Kim Chung Ha recently collaborated with 88rising's Rich Brian for the track "These Nights", while Changmo most recently dropped the tracks "Beer" and "Band".

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Chung Ha and Changmo's collab!

