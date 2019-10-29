3

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

IZ*ONE wake up in a garden in 'When IZ your BLOOMing moment' concept trailer

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE have released a flowery concept trailer for 'When IZ your BLOOMing moment'.

In the teaser video, the IZ*ONE members are asleep in a beautiful pink room and green garden until they slowly wake up one by one. The 'Produce 48' project group is preparing to make a comeback in November with their first release since 'Violeta' this past April.

What do you think of IZ*ONE's concept trailer?

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. WHEN IZ YOUR BLOOMING MOMENT
1 970 Share 75% Upvoted

0

kxk416 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I’m ready for another bop 🙌🏻

Share
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
4 hours ago   9   5,006
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
4 hours ago   9   5,006

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND