IZ*ONE wake up in a garden in 'When IZ your BLOOMing moment' concept trailer

IZ*ONE have released a flowery concept trailer for 'When IZ your BLOOMing moment'.
In the teaser video, the IZ*ONE members are asleep in a beautiful pink room and green garden until they slowly wake up one by one. The 'Produce 48' project group is preparing to make a comeback in November with their first release since 'Violeta' this past April.
What do you think of IZ*ONE's concept trailer?
Posted by 41 minutes ago
