'Disney Korea' confirms Taeyeon is singing OST for 'Frozen II'

'Disney Korea' has confirmed Taeyeon is singing an OST song for 'Frozen II'!



'Frozen II' previously teased that a multi-talented vocalist and powerhouse chart-topper well-known for her pure, white skin will be the animated film's main theme, and fans speculated Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was the singer in question. On October 29, 'Disney Korea' confirmed fans were right on Instagram.



Along with the image below for the track "Into the Unknown", 'Disney Korea' posted, "The cover song artist for 'Frozen 2' is none other than multi-talented Taeyeon, who you can trust to listen to. This winter, you can already plan for your ears to enjoy! Revealing Taeyeon's art poster for 'Frozen 2'."



Stay tuned for updates!

