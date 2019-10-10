Independent film 'The Fault Is Not Yours' starring IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju pre-debut to premiere next month

Independent film 'The Fault Is Not Yours', directed by Lee Sung Han, has confirmed its premiere in theaters across Korea.

'The Fault Is Not Yours' is based on a true story of a Japanese teacher who saved numerous students' lives during his 13-year career. The film tells the story of high school students who face struggles in school, at home, alone, and with their friends, as they make mistakes and try to spend their youth years being 'cool'. Watching over them is a trusting teacher willing to forgive anything, named Min Jae.

Premiering this November, 'The Fault Is Not Yours' stars rookie actor Yoon Chang Young, veteran actor Son Sang Yeon, IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju before her debut with the group, and more. You can check out some of Kim Min Ju's still cuts from 'The Fault Is Not Yours' below, as well as the film's official teaser trailer.

