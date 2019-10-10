JYP Entertainment responds to reports of GOT7's comeback

On October 10, one exclusive media outlet report claimed that GOT7 were busy preparing for their comeback album, set for release some time in November.





JYP Entertainment representatives were quick to respond with an official statement, relaying, "It's true that the GOT7 members are currently preparing for their new album; however, we will notify all regarding the group's specific comeback date once they are confirmed."

The GOT7 members have been busy on their 2019 world tour 'Keep Spinning' since their comeback earlier this year in May, stopping in North America, Asia, with Europe coming up this month. Do you want to see GOT7 making a comeback in November?

