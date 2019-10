HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon and solo singer/song-writer Heize are reportedly working on a collaboration project!

Previously, Heize appeared as a guest on Ha Sung Woon's 'Naver NOW' radio program, where they discussed a potential collaboration. It looks like the discussion became reality sooner than later, as the two stars are currently preparing to release a collaboration track soon.



Meanwhile, Heize returned as a soloist earlier this month with her 5th mini album, 'Late Autumn'.