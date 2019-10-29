Girl's Day's Minah cast as female lead of new film 'Best Life'

Girl's Day's Minah will be making her film debut soon, through an upcoming film based off of a bestselling novel of the same name, 'Best Life'.

In the film, Minah takes on the role of a high school student named Kang Yi. During an important time in her life when she's faced with the indecisive, uncertain nature of puberty, she encounters issues with her family, her friends, and more, eventually becoming estranged from others.

'Best Life', starring Minah and directed by Lee Woo Jung, is set to premiere some time in 2020.

