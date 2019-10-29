HyunA & Dawn (E'Dawn) reportedly guesting on 'Knowing Brothers'

According to reports on October 30, solo artists HyunA and Dawn (formerly E'Dawn) will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' this October 31!

This will mark both HyunA and Dawn's first ever variety appearance after going public with their relationship last year. Also back on October 28, HyunA wrote on her Instagram, "Even if I'm not good with variety shows, do my best," indicating that she would be appearing on a variety program soon.

Meanwhile, HyunA will be returning solo this November 5 with her new single "Flower Shower". Dawn will be making his solo debut on the same day with "Money".



[UPDATE] A representative from JTBC has now confirmed the above news to be true, and that HyunA and Dawn will be attending their recording for 'Knowing Brothers' on October 31.