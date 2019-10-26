G-Dragon comes under fire for crooked salute

G-Dragon has come under fire for a crooked salute.

G-Dragon enlisted on February 27th, 2018. He was discharged on the 26th, and he saluted his fans after his greeting to them. However, he came under fire for the crooked salute, which was visibly different from the regular, proper salute that celebrities give at the end of their service.

Netizens commented, "All he did was play around in the army, so how would he even know what's proper?", "Honestly, I don't know anything about the proper stance but it looks weird to me too," "Wow, I'm shocked at the number of people trying to defend him", "If he had done his service properly like Taecyeon, he wouldn't be cursed out even if he did his salute improperly," and more.

What do you think?