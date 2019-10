Rookie boy group BZ Boys (Blue Zone Boys) has dropped teaser images for their comeback.

The boys' second single 'Blue' will include title song "YESSIR", which will be a completely different image from their debut song "question". The boys debuted back in June and has 4 members - Bon, Seunghyun, Double.D, and Taewoong.

Check out their teaser images above and below. "YESSIR" will be out on the 27th at noon KST.