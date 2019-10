On October 26, Super Junior's Kyuhyun posted on his Instagram a photo of him with member Eunhyuk at WINNER's concert.

In the caption, he wrote, "I like you." Both Kyuhyun and Mino guest on tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7', which premiered on October 25.



Fans are loving this wholesome interaction between sunbaes and hoobaes, regardless of them being under different labels.