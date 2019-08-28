Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Yulhee and FT Island's Minhwan are having twins!

The couple was aware that Yulhee was pregnant but recently discovered on the August 28th broadcast of 'Mr. House Husband' that the pregnancy would yield not one but two babies! 

The two took a visit to an obstetrician where they were told that she was pregnant with twins. Both Yulhee and Minhwan were overcome with emotion as Yulhee stated: "we didn't know and couldn't imagine something like this happening to us.

Yulhee previously stated that she wanted to have three children, and it seems like her wish came true! Congratulations to the happy couple. 

primazaza371 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I can't... Hongki really is the spoiler King xD Congratulation to Minhwan and Yulhee ! And congratulation to Jaeyul that will have 2 siblings !

sehj1,664 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Holy Moly. that's the clean version. I hope they get a good support system emotionally because I wish them success in their marriage and in parenting.

