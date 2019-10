(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Wengie are killing it in the latest album cover for their collaboration track "Empire".

The two are seen sitting on thrones and giving off major girl crush vibes in contrasting black and white outfits. It seems like they will have a banger in store for us that shows off their charisma to the fullest.

The song is set to drop on October 18th. Stay tuned for more updates.