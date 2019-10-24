'Frozen II' hints at Korea's OST singer with a silhouette quiz, 'multi-talented vocalist famous for pure, white skin'

Disney's 'Frozen II' has unveiled a silhouette quiz to have fans guess the female vocalist who will be singing a Korean version OST in light of the film's premiere!

According to the silhouette quiz, the female vocalist who will be participating in the Korean version of 'Frozen II's main OST is: 1) a multi-talented vocalist, 2) a powerhouse chart topper 3) Well-known for her pure, white skin which seems like it never tans.

Based on the three hints given above as well as the silhouette provided below, who do you think the female vocalist is?

Many Korean netizens have guessed, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon! Some commented, "It feels like Taeyeon kekekeke. If it's Taeyeon, I'm going to see the movie!", "Isn't the first clue so obviously Taeyeon??", "The shoulder line resembles Taeyeon a lot TT", "White skin = Taeyeon", "Taeyeon loves Disney! I hope it's Taeyeon", and more. Other guesses included EXID's Solji, Soyu, Lena Park, IU, and more. Stay tuned for the correct answer, as well as for the worldwide premiere of 'Frozen II' this November!