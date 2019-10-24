MLD Entertainment releases official statement regarding Momoland Nancy's recently hacked Instagram

On October 24, MLD Entertainment released an official statement to confirm that Momoland member Nancy's personal Instagram account has been recently hacked.

The agency shared as follows:

"Hello, this is MLD Entertainment. We notify you our official statement regarding Momoland Nancy who recently suffered from a hacking incident via her personal Instagram.



Nancy's personal SNS account was forcefully deleted as a result of illegal hacking, and the same hacker is currently inflicting secondary damage by creating an account with the exact same ID, posing as Nancy herself.



As a result, we have requested aid from the cyber crime investigation unit as well as the parent company of this SNS platform for the account's recovery.



We again notify that we will be taking strong legal action in response to this recent hacking incident. Thank you."