Eson is the final member up for We In The Zone's individual 'Loveade' teaser films

We In The Zone's Eson is the final member up to reveal his bright, youthful individual MV teaser film!

There's just one more week left until We In The Zone's comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Weeee!', including their romantic title track "Loveade". Earlier on October 23, We In The Zone surprised fans with sudden news that member Min has left the group, meaning that the boys will be making a comeback as 4-members.

Look out for the full release of We In The Zone's 'Weeee!', coming this October 30 at 6 PM KST.

