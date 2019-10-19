Daehyun, N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung, & CIX's BX to guest on 2nd pilot episode of 'Idol Social Dining'

Former B.A.P member Daehyun, N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung, and CIX's BX will be appearing as guests on the next installment of Olive TV's pilot variety series, 'Idol Social Dining'.

Hosted by singer Lee Suk Hoon, 'Idol Social Dining' is a 2-part pilot variety series combining the following: cooking, social dining, and idols. During the first episode, Lee Suk Hoon hosted a social dining party with Jung Se Woon, SF9's Inseong, Kim Guk Heon, and AB6IX's Jeon Woong.

This time, an interesting mix of idol stars who are preparing to make comebacks in the fall and winter will be gathering, in order to enjoy some time in the kitchen cooking together, as well as at the table, dining together.



Stay tuned for the next part of Olive TV's 'Idol Social Dining', airing on October 24 at 10:40 PM KST! The program will also be available via Olive's YouTube.

