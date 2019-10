GOT7's Jackson has dropped the D-3 teaser image for his upcoming solo single "DWAY!" - from his 1st full album 'Mirrors'.

"DWAY!" will be pre-released on October 22, just ahead of Jackson's 1st full solo album 'Mirrors', coming this October 25. In the D-3 teaser image, Jackson wears an intense gaze in the darkness, surrounded by vivid, orange lights.

Meanwhile, GOT7 will also be making a domestic comeback this coming November 4.