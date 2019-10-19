0

Bumkey drops mellow MV for 'October Sky'

Bumkey has dropped a mellow music video for "October Sky".

In the MV, Bumkey sings the track on the living room floor as he watches an old videotape. "October Sky" is a smooth, R&B track about falling in love with someone like the first time you fell for them.

Watch Bumkey's "October Sky" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

