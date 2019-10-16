BTS to reportedly release 'Make It Right' remix with Lauv this week

According to an exclusive report on October 17, BTS will be partnering up with American singer Lauv for a remix version of "Make It Right".

Released back in April of this year as a part of BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona', "Make It Right" previously garnered attention by entering Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart at #95. Ed Sheeran is known to have participated in composing the track.

The remix version of "Make It Right" will reportedly drop worldwide this October 18. Earlier today, Lauv also hinted at the collaboration via his SNS, writing, "Did I finally #makeitright?"

Stay tuned, ARMYs.

