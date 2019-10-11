Brown Eyed Girls are ready to 'Re_Vive' with latest title image for their 7th album

10

Brown Eyed Girls have unveiled the title of their upcoming 7th full album - 'Re_Vive'!

The veteran girl group's highly anticipated comeback this month will mark their first in approximately 4 years, since the release of their 6th album 'Basic' in 2015. Previously, Brown Eyed Girls hinted that their upcoming new album will contain a total of 10 tracks, including solo tracks by each member. 

Look out for even more updates on Brown Eyed Girls's comeback, before 'Re_Vive' drops this October 28 at 6 PM KST!

amu_jane1,393 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

MY QUEENS of SEXY concept in kpop are back

IvanAleatory-280 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

When they will get their disbandment ? You guys are not sick to see the old generation still play their roll in this industry ?

