Brown Eyed Girls are ready to 'Re_Vive' with latest title image for their 7th album

Brown Eyed Girls have unveiled the title of their upcoming 7th full album - 'Re_Vive'!

The veteran girl group's highly anticipated comeback this month will mark their first in approximately 4 years, since the release of their 6th album 'Basic' in 2015. Previously, Brown Eyed Girls hinted that their upcoming new album will contain a total of 10 tracks, including solo tracks by each member.

Look out for even more updates on Brown Eyed Girls's comeback, before 'Re_Vive' drops this October 28 at 6 PM KST!