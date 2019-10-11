'SKY Castle' + 'Produce X 101's Lee Yoo Jin signs with Namoo Actors, announces stage name change

Former 'Produce X 101' contstant Lee Yoo Jin, also well-known for his role as Woo Soo Han in JTBC's 'SKY Castle', has signed an exclusive contract with Namoo Actors!

In addition, Namoo Actors revealed on October 12 that Lee Yoo Jin will be promoting with a new stage name moving forward → Yoo Jin Woo. Under Namoo Actors, the young star plans on continuing his acting career through various projects.





Earlier this month, Yoo Jin Woo greeted viewers with a surprise cameo appearance on tvN's 'Pegasus Market', revealing that he's grown significantly since 'SKY Castle'.





Meanwhile, Namoo Actors is home to stars like Ji Sung, Lee Jun Ki, Moon Geun Young, Shin Se Kyung, Kim Hyang Ki, Seo Hyun, etc.





