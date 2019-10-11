6

Posted by beansss

Ji Sung in talks to star in his very own tvN variety show

On October 11, media outlets reported that actor Ji Sung was currently preparing to star in his very own tvN variety program.

The specific format or concept of this upcoming new variety has yet to be decided, but if true, this would mark Ji Sung's first ever lengthy variety appearance since debut. In response to the reports, his label Namoo Actors simply revealed, "He has received an offer and is considering the program." 

Meanwhile, Ji Sung is currently taking a break after finished up his SBS drama, 'Doctor John'. 

