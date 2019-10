According to reports on October 22, AOA's Seolhyun has been named the newest endorsement model for 'DongA Pharmaceutical Co's cosmetics brand 'Fation'.

The idol was chosen for her healthy and lovely image, as well as due to her versatile activities in both the fields of singing and acting. Seolhyun is currently garnering attention not only for her appearance in Mnet's 'Queendom', but also as a female lead in JTBC's 'My Country'.