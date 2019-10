Super Junior's Yesung and Ryeowook paired up for a brotherly pictorial in the November issue of ' MAPS' magazine!

For this pictorial, the two Super Junior members opted for a playful, teasing atmosphere, whether they posed together or separately. Particularly, both Yesung and Ryeowook can be seen making dramatically serious expressions for each of their cover shots.

You can find more of Yesung and Ryeowook's pictorial in next month's 'MAPS'.