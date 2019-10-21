7

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Super Junior to release new Japanese mini album 'I Think I'

Super Junior will be releasing their first physical album in Japan in approximately 6 years!

The group's latest Japanese mini album 'I Think I' will be released physically on January 29 of next year, in 9 unique, individual member first press limited editions as well as a regular edition for a total of 10 different versions. 

Ahead of the album release next year, Super Junior's Japanese version "I Think I" will be pre-released online this coming October 30. Meanwhile, Super Junior are also set to bring their 'Super Show 8' solo concert series to Japan for a total of 8 shows in 3 cities, kicking off on November 2 and continuing into next year. 

turtle125446 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

It's been a while since they dropped a Japanese release. Can't wait ! 🥰💙

-1

ketisanmo253 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

The group's latest Japanese mini album 'I Think I' will

be released physically on January 29 of next year, in 9 unique,

individual member first press limited editions as well as a regular

edition for a total of 10 different versions.

Goodness SM is really very desperate to get No 1 on chart at all cost. It is no longer about Music and Art. It is all about money and position lol

It was Sper M then TVXQ latest album with the most versions/tourconcert -ticket special event lottery with free tee shirts bundles from them to date and now suju.

