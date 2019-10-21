Super Junior to release new Japanese mini album 'I Think I'

Super Junior will be releasing their first physical album in Japan in approximately 6 years!

The group's latest Japanese mini album 'I Think I' will be released physically on January 29 of next year, in 9 unique, individual member first press limited editions as well as a regular edition for a total of 10 different versions.

Ahead of the album release next year, Super Junior's Japanese version "I Think I" will be pre-released online this coming October 30. Meanwhile, Super Junior are also set to bring their 'Super Show 8' solo concert series to Japan for a total of 8 shows in 3 cities, kicking off on November 2 and continuing into next year.

