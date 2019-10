Amber has released a teaser for "Other People".

In the teaser, Amber walks up to a photo frame holding photos of a couple (of herself?). She looks at it for a second before rolling her eyes and pushing the photo frame to the ground. The caption that she supplied with the teaser video is "Uhh.. NOPE'.

Check out the teaser below! "Other People" will be out on October 15th at 8PM PST.\

Uhh.... NOPE.



Other People

October 15th 9pm PDT pic.twitter.com/Tl4aKyI5qF — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@llama_ajol) October 14, 2019