4

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Netizens wonder if Big Bang will ever come back as a group

AKP STAFF

Netizens are wondering about what will happen to Big Bang.

T.O.P's recent reply to a comment that told him never to return saying he also had no intentions of returning has sparked conversation again. Seungri has left the group after 'Burning Sun' controversies, but G-DragonTaeyang, and Daesung are all returning from the army soon. G-Dragon will be discharged on October 26th, and Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged in November. This means by the end of the year, all four current members of Big Bang will be ready to promote again.

However, the Big Bang members have been the source of much controversy, including prostitution happening inside owned buildings, frequent vacations during enlistment, and more. Taeyang is the only one that has not been swept up in any sort of scandals. Because of all the controversy, Big Bang may take time to come back as a group - if ever.

What do you think will happen?

  1. Big Bang
5 4,535 Share 80% Upvoted

2

accidental_spy41 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

🙄

Share

2

sathit-199 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

king

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Yulhee warns fans of fake SNS accounts
2 hours ago   0   1,213
VICTON
VICTON lands their first group endorsement
3 hours ago   1   3,807
WINNER
WINNER drops tracklist for 'Cross'
4 hours ago   1   2,769
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
6 days ago   16   13,754

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND