Netizens wonder if Big Bang will ever come back as a group

Netizens are wondering about what will happen to Big Bang.

T.O.P's recent reply to a comment that told him never to return saying he also had no intentions of returning has sparked conversation again. Seungri has left the group after 'Burning Sun' controversies, but G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are all returning from the army soon. G-Dragon will be discharged on October 26th, and Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged in November. This means by the end of the year, all four current members of Big Bang will be ready to promote again.

However, the Big Bang members have been the source of much controversy, including prostitution happening inside owned buildings, frequent vacations during enlistment, and more. Taeyang is the only one that has not been swept up in any sort of scandals. Because of all the controversy, Big Bang may take time to come back as a group - if ever.

What do you think will happen?