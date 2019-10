Yulhee warned fans that there were fake SNS accounts claiming to be her.

She posted a cute, natural photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy" and then added, "Ah, just know that I'm only on Instgarm to talk to everyone currently! If you see me on other SNS, just ignore it~ #TikTok #StopPretendingToBeMe."

Good for her to clarify for her fans!