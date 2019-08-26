Songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan shocks netizens with his massive glow up after dieting

Songwriter Yoo Jae Hwan has shocked and impressed netizens with an unbelievable glow up after losing 32kg (70 lbs).

The musician and variety show entertainer was known for his cute and round face and stomach but started dieting and exercising in April in order to preserve his health. What resulted was an incredible glow up that has netizens wondering if the before and after photos are the same people.



Yoo Jae Hwan looks not only a lot healthier but is showing a different and more charismatic side of himself in his after pictures. What do you think of his makeover?